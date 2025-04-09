Kadjebi Assembly Members to Confirm President’s DCE Nominee



Kadjebi: The fifty-two-member Assembly of the Kadjebi District in the Oti Region will convene on Wednesday, April 9, at Kadjebi to confirm Dr. Sam Suraj Issaka, the President’s nominee for the District Chief Executive (DCE). The assembly comprises 36 elected members and 16 government appointees.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Cletus Chevure, the Kadjebi District Co-ordinating Director, revealed the upcoming meeting in an interview. This assembly is set to fulfill the requirement outlined in Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which mandates that the President appoints a District Chief Executive for each district with the approval of at least a two-thirds majority of the assembly members present and voting.





Dr. Sam Suraj Issaka, the nominee, is currently a Research Scientist with the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission. Additionally, he serves as the Oti Regional Director of Research and Innovation for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and has previously held the position of Assemblyman for the Mempeasem Electoral Area for two consecutive terms.





The event is expected to be attended by local dignitaries including chiefs, queen mothers, NDC supporters, the Oti Regional Minister, and the Member of Parliament for the Akan Constituency, among others.

