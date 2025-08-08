JJ Rawlings Foundation Expresses Condolences Over Helicopter Crash in Adansi



Adansi: The JJ Rawlings Foundation has extended its condolences to the President, the Government, and the People of Ghana following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two Ministers of State and six others in Adansi, Ashanti Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement issued by Mr. Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, the Executive Secretary of the Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings, conveyed the Foundation’s deep sadness over the loss of lives due to the helicopter incident on August 6, 2025. The statement emphasized the profound grief felt by the Foundation, remarking on the tragic and unbelievable nature of the loss, and extending utmost condolences to the President, Government, and people of Ghana.

The Foundation’s statement further expressed heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and admirers of those who perished while serving their country. It also extended sympathies to the officers and personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces who lost colleagues in the line of duty. The F

oundation offered prayers for divine strength and fortitude for those mourning the departed souls.

Highlighting the incident as a national tragedy, the statement called for collective reflection and prayer for the souls of those who lost their lives, acknowledging the widespread impact of the tragedy on the nation.