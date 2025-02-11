Italian Operator EOLO Selects Mavenir 5G SA Core for Europe’s First 5G Standalone mmWave FWA Network 

Mavenir’s cloud-native, flexible and agile 5G SA Core solution enables EOLO to cost-effectively deliver FWA broadband services to hard-to-connect areas across Italy

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, has been selected by innovative telecommunications operator EOLO, Italy’s largest fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband provider, to supply the 5G SA Core for its groundbreaking Gbps fixed wireless access network. The deployment is among the world’s first 5G standalone FWA networks using mmWave and will deliver cost-effective ultrafast broadband internet access to areas across Italy not reached by fiber connectivity.

Mavenir’s 5G SA Core was selected by EOLO for its outstanding levels of flexibility and interoperability. The Mavenir solution will work alongside the User Plane Function (UPF) from 6Wind, marking an industry-first for interoperability and subsequent commercial deployment between Session Management Functions (SMF) and User Plane Functions (UPF) from two different vendors.

The Mavenir 5G SA Core will deliver both IP and Ethernet data units (IPDU and EPDU), which has never previously been achieved in a live environment.

Stefano Cantarelli, Executive Vice President at Mavenir, said: “This is one of the most exciting and innovative 5G FWA deployments in the world – it is pushing boundaries and using the very best 3GPP-based technologies available to deliver rural connectivity against all odds. EOLO has selected best-in-class partners for this project and Mavenir is proud to be a part of that team, bringing our 5G leadership and commitment to flexibility and agility.”

Guido Garrone, CEO at EOLO S.p.A., added: “Mavenir is an excellent team player. Their 5G Core is future-proofed, and the interoperability of their solution has enabled EOLO to choose the best partners for each element of this challenging and innovative new network. The infrastructures that we are building together will complement fiber coverage, playing a pivotal role in strengthening networks and driving the country’s future growth.”

Mavenir offers the industry’s only end-to-end cloud-native network software, with its AI-powered technology enabling energy savings, improved user experience, resource optimisation, enhanced security and fraud protection, and monetization. Its MAVcore® functions are implemented as microservices running in containers, using open APIs to integrate with 3rd party platforms and observability frameworks. This allows CSPs such as EOLO to roll-out services faster, increase efficiency, and reduce downtime.

Mavenir’s full 5G portfolio will be displayed at the upcoming MWC Barcelona, March 3-6, in Hall 2, Stand 2H60. For more on Mavenir’s presence at the show visit https://www.mavenir.com/mwc-2025/#request-a-meeting-mwc

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

About EOLO:

EOLO is a national telecommunications operator, leader in ultra-broadband wireless (FWA) for residential and business markets. It ensures high-quality access to Ultra Broadband focusing on areas affected by digital divide. EOLO is a Benefit Corporation and the first Italian telecommunications company to achieve B Corp certification. It covers over 7,000 municipalities with more than 4,100 BTS (radio transmitters). EOLO connects 1.6 million people and 116,000 businesses, public administrations, and professionals. The company relies on a network of over 17,000 individuals, including collaborators, technical installers, and commercial partners across the territory.

More information about EOLO’s services is available at www.eolo.it

Mavenir PR Contact:

Emmanuela Spiteri

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9356216