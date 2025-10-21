Israel Accuses Hamas of Breaching Gaza Ceasefire with Direct Attacks



Tel aviv: Israel’s military has accused the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas of committing a ‘gross violation’ of the Gaza ceasefire by carrying out several direct attacks on Israeli troops, a senior Israeli military official said on Sunday.





According to Ghana News Agency, the incidents are said to have occurred beyond the agreed line, known as the ‘yellow line,’ which marks the withdrawal point for Israeli troops within Gaza. The Israeli army had withdrawn to this line on October 10, when the current ceasefire agreement took effect.





Israeli troops were attacked with a rocket-propelled grenade, the military official reported. Additionally, a Palestinian sniper reportedly fired at an Israeli unit. “Both incidents occurred in an area controlled by Israel east of the yellow line,” the official stated. “This constitutes a gross violation of the ceasefire.”





Israeli media had earlier reported that Hamas had attacked Israeli troops in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli Air Force then struck targets in Rafah, according to the media reports.

