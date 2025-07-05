India to Reinforce Parliamentary Ties with Ghana



Accra: Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi has assured that India will further reinforce parliamentary ties with Ghana to strengthen the democracies of the two countries. He acknowledged the establishment of the Ghana-India Parliamentary Friendship Society in Ghana’s Parliament and invited Ghanaian parliamentarians to visit India’s new Parliament to witness the steps taken to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Indian Parliament and state assemblies.





According to Ghana News Agency, Prime Minister Modi made these remarks during an address on the floor of Ghana’s Parliament in Accra. He expressed that such a visit would allow Ghanaian parliamentarians to experience the spirited debates and discussions that characterize Indian democracy, drawing a parallel to the passion displayed by Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars.





Prime Minister Modi emphasized the significance of parliamentary exercises as a cornerstone of the relationship between the two democracies and recalled the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting held in Accra in 2023. He highlighted the value of vibrant dialogue, referencing the largest Indian parliamentary delegation to Ghana, which included state legislators from India.





He stressed the importance of free and fair elections as the soul of any democracy, noting the collaboration between the electoral commissions of India and Ghana. Modi expressed confidence that India’s Election Commission would be honored to share its experience in conducting the world’s largest elections with trust and transparency.





The Indian Prime Minister noted that India and Ghana share a dream where opportunities are available to every child, every voice is heard, and nations rise together. He cited a quote from Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, emphasizing the deep connection India feels with Africa, and called for building a partnership for future generations.





The diplomatic relations between Ghana and India date back to 1953 when India established a consulate in Accra. Modi’s visit marks a new chapter in the strategic partnership, trade, and south-south cooperation between the two nations.

