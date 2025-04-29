Incentive Packages Needed to Tackle Staff Attrition in Health Sector, Says Parliament

Goaso: Dr Sebastian Sandaare, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, has emphasized the need for enhanced staff motivation to address the increasing brain drain and staff attrition in public health facilities. This call to action comes amidst reports of numerous health professionals resigning, refusing postings, and seeking better work conditions abroad.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Sandaare, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Daffiama Bussie/Issa Constituency in the Upper West Region, advocated for improved incentives for health specialists and nurses as a means to control this growing issue. The statement was made during the Committee’s visit to the Goaso Municipal Hospital in the Ahafo Region, where they assessed the facility’s operations.

Dr Sandaare urged the management of the hospital and other public health institutions to motivate health workers, while also highlighting the government’s efforts to enhance healthcare service delivery in the country. He assured that the government is committed to addressing the challenges in the health sector to meet the demands of the populace, noting that critical challenges have been identified and will be presented to the government.

Dr James Ankomah, the Medical Superintendent of the Goaso Municipal Hospital, detailed several challenges faced by the facility, including inadequate oxygen plants, low remuneration, lack of incentive packages, and costly residential accommodations. He called for immediate government intervention to address these issues and reduce staff attrition. Furthermore, Dr Ankomah emphasized the need for constructing a Regional Hospital to cater to the growing population’s health needs in the region.

Other members of the committee present during the visit included Mr Emmanuel Kwaku Boam, the MP for Pru East, and Professor Dr Titus Beyuo, the MP for the Lambussie constituency.