IGP Pays Last Respects to Late Mother-in-Law at Vakpo-Todzi



Vakpo-Todzi: Hundreds of sympathisers across the country have joined Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to bid farewell to the late Mrs. Joan Kpentey, also known as Joan Semanu Ama Akploekpoe, the mother-in-law of the Security Chief.





According to Ghana News Agency, in a tribute, the sons-in-law described Mrs. Joan Kpentey as an epitome of womanhood, a hands-on mother who was always present for her children, relatives, and everyone that approached her and the family. The well-attended funeral service, led by the Global Evangelical Church on Saturday at Vakpo-Todzi D/A Basic School Park in the Volta Region, saw tributes from the husband, children, and other relatives, with many dignitaries, including traditional rulers, eulogising the late mother for her commitment and love.





Mr. Winfred Kpentey, a retired High Court Judge and husband of the late Mrs. Kpentey, stated in a tribute that the demise of his wife had left a huge vacuum in his life which was unimaginable. He recalled her assurance of returning from America, a promise left unfulfilled as she could not return to Ghana as a passenger. He prayed for God’s mercy and eternal rest for her soul.





The children described their late mother as a woman who sacrificed everything to provide them with the best life. They emphasized her dedication to their education and safety, highlighting her involvement in their schooling and her culinary skills that spoiled them with a variety of local and continental dishes.





Several dignitaries, including past and current Ministers of State, political figures, traditional rulers, the clergy, heads of institutions and agencies, senior security officers, and journalists, among others, gathered to commiserate with the bereaved families.





The late Mrs. Joan Kpentey was born at Jasikan on November 23, 1957, and was the sixth of ten children. She began her education at Kadjebi Akan E.P Primary and Local Authority Middle School, progressing to Vakpo Secondary School, and later attended the School of Domestic Science and Catering in Accra. Her professional journey included teaching at The Gambia Hotel School and working at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.





Mrs. Kpentey enjoyed relatively good health until her travel to the United States of America, where she became ill and was hospitalized. Unfortunately, she passed away on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the age of 68. She is survived by her spouse, three children-Anita, Hilda, and John-and sixteen grandchildren, including nine adopted ones.





A wide array of personalities from politics, security, academia, business, corporate, and traditional sectors gathered to pay their last respects to the late Mrs. Joan Kpentey.

