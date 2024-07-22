I will continue to honour Yagbonwura -Abu Jinapor



The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, says he will never disrespect or undermine the authority of the Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Soele Bi Kunuto.

‘I will take all measures necessary to restore normalcy between myself and the Jakpa Palace which is my natural home,’ he declared.

In a media interview in Damongo on Monday, Mr Jinaporsaid:’ The Yagbonwura is traditionally my grandfather and overlord and I will never do anything to undermine him’.

The Minister was responding to a recent media publication,which indicated that the Overlord of Gonja, YagbonwuraSeole Bi Kunuto had banned him from campaigning in the traditional area.

The report accused Mr Jinapor of being a threat to the peace of the traditional area, hence the ban.

However, the Minister stated that he had great respect for the chieftaincy institution and would always accord all chiefs high reverence, especially his overlord.

The MP for Damongo explained that most of the i

ssues that sparked controversy was as a result of miscommunication and misunderstanding.

The Minister, therefore, called for calm, peace and unity in the Gonja Kingdom and Damongo in particular while development projects were being pursued.

Source: Ghana News Agency