Husbands Urged to Embrace Evolving Family Roles, Says Ebo Whyte



Accra: Mr James Ebo Whyte, a renowned playwright and motivational speaker, has called on husbands to adapt to the changing dynamics of family life to foster peace and harmony at home. Mr Whyte, also known as Uncle Ebo Whyte, emphasized the need for modern men to revise traditional male-female roles, particularly as women increasingly occupy leadership positions in corporate settings.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Whyte highlighted during a local broadcast ahead of Father’s Day that the outdated notion of men as sole breadwinners needs to be reconsidered. He shared a personal anecdote, recalling how his father’s presence in the kitchen would have been perceived negatively in the past, but stressed that contemporary households require a more collaborative approach.





Mr Whyte pointed out the significance of understanding and supporting a spouse who may be the primary earner. He suggested that men embrace new responsibilities, such as reheating pre-prepared meals, to contribute to household harmony. He further encouraged husbands to move beyond the belief that financial responsibilities should rest solely on their shoulders, advocating for a partnership-based marriage.





The motivational speaker also noted a discrepancy in the roles of fathers and husbands, urging men to establish direct, open relationships with their children and to be more accessible figures within the home. He criticized societal norms that fail to prepare boys for marriage and fatherhood, leading to a phenomenon he termed the “motherisation of fatherhood,” where wives guide their husbands on familial duties.





Mr Whyte underscored the importance of fathers bonding with their children from an early age to overcome feelings of irrelevance and to actively participate in parenting. He argued that men must learn to engage in family life to ensure balanced and fulfilling relationships with their spouses and children.

