HRAC Empowers Young Girls to Advocate for Affirmative Action in Underserved Areas



Accra: The Human Rights Advocacy Centre (HRAC) has launched a focused advocacy and sensitisation initiative targeting young girls to promote the Affirmative Action Act 2024. The program aims to ensure the effective implementation and advocacy of the Affirmative Action Act within underserved communities nationwide.





According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Modupe Anorkplim Nukunu, the Executive Director of HRAC, announced this initiative during the Affirmative Action Ambassadors training event held in Accra. She stated that the project is designed to equip girls from remote areas with essential knowledge and skills, enabling them to become leaders and advocates within their communities.





The initiative has selected twenty girls from Bueman Senior High School and Tamale Technical Institute, providing them with mentoring, financial literacy training, and practical media and leadership exposure. “We didn’t want the Affirmative Action Act to remain just a document on the shelves. These girls will serve as peer educators and young builders in their communities,” said Madam Nukunu.





The Executive Director further explained that the girls have participated in financial literacy sessions and media production training to expand their career opportunities. HRAC plans to monitor the progress of these ambassadors over the next five years as they transition into higher education and leadership roles. This monitoring aligns with the Act’s objective of achieving 40 percent women’s representation in decision-making spaces.





Miss Gale Comfort Denis, a student at Bueman Senior High School, expressed her gratitude to HRAC for organising the training. She emphasized her commitment to becoming an effective ambassador and mentioned her intention to pursue leadership positions within her community.





Miss Ayisha Alhassan, a student of Tamale Technical Institute, highlighted her enhanced ability to advocate for affirmative action in her community. She noted the significant gap in women’s participation in leadership roles, fueling her determination to alter this trend. Additionally, she remarked that the financial literacy training would support her in saving for her future business ventures.

