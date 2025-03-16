High Incidence of Rejected Ballots Threatens Africa’s Democratic Progress: Jean Mensa



Accra: Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has raised concerns over the high incidence of rejected ballots in Africa, describing it as a significant threat to the continent’s democratic integrity. She urged electoral management bodies (EMBs) across Africa to strive for zero rejected ballots to ensure that every vote is counted and contributes to the democratic process.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Mensa emphasized the issue during an interview with the media at the conclusion of the 12th General Assembly of the Association Africa Election Authorities in Accra. The assembly marked the end of the Ninth Annual Continental Forum for Electoral Management Bodies, which was hosted by Ghana’s Electoral Commission from March 12 to 13, 2025.





Mrs Mensa highlighted the consensus reached at the Forum, noting the alarming nature of rejected ballots in national elections, which can potentially undermine the credibility of electoral outcomes across the continent. She stressed the necessity for EMBs to implement effective solutions such as e-voting technologies, redesigning ballot papers, and enhancing public education on voting procedures.





She stated, “It is important for us as election management bodies to work to ensure that every vote counts. It’s not enough just to issue papers, ballot papers, to citizens who come to the polls, but it’s important that we educate the citizens and do everything within our power to ensure that every vote counts and every vote matters.”





The Association Africa Election Authorities, which unites election-related bodies from approximately 45 countries, focuses on sharing lessons, best practices, and experiences. A key topic during the 12th General Assembly was the election of new leaders to guide the Association for the next two years. Additionally, discussions were held on a new five-year strategic plan aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability and increasing the Association’s visibility.





Mrs Mensa also noted the success of the solidarity missions introduced by the Association in 2023, which involved heads of EMBs visiting member countries conducting their general elections.





Data from the Electoral Commission of Ghana indicates that between 1992 and 2020, the percentage of rejected votes in national elections ranged from one to three percent. In the 2020 General Election, 2.33 percent of ballots were rejected, a figure that slightly decreased to 2.08 percent in the 2024 election.

