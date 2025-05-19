Herdsman in Police Custody Over Cattle Theft



Amasaman: The Amasaman Circuit Court has remanded a herdsman into police custody for allegedly stealing five cattle belonging to his employer. Umaru Asumin, 38, pleaded not guilty to the offence. He was denied bail because the court realized that he did not have a fixed place of abode and may not appear to stand trial when granted bail. The court, presided over by Justice Enid Marful-Sau, High Court Judge with additional responsibility at the Circuit Court, asked that he be brought back on May 22, 2025.

According to Ghana News Agency, Police Chief Inspector Salifu Nashiru narrated the incident, stating that Nashiru Awal, the complainant, lived at Cambodia, Spintex Road. The complainant inherited a number of cattle and entrusted them to witness one, Umaru Abdul, in February 2024. The prosecution said the witness fell ill and asked the complainant to find another person to care for the animals.

Umaru was then recommended, and a total of 25 cattle were handed over to him. The court heard that in March 2025, Um

aru sent the cattle for grazing and left them unattended only for the complainant to discover them and find that there were only 20. Chief Inspector Nashiru said Umaru was traced to Ada on April 27, 2025, and was arrested two days later. After investigations, he was arraigned.

The court asked the prosecution to serve Umaru, the accused person, with the necessary materials for disclosures before the next adjourned date.