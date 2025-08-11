Helicopter Crash: Okada Motor Ghana CEO Consoles Government and Bereaved Families of Eight Victims



Accra: Mr Mohammed Sumaila, Chief Executive Officer for Okada Motor Ghana, has extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the eight souls who perished in the tragic helicopter crash. He expressed his profound disturbance over the incident, noting the impact it has had on his ability to sleep peacefully.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Sumaila, in a media interview, remarked on the fragility of life and the sudden loss of individuals dedicated to serving the nation. He highlighted the contributions of the victims, particularly mentioning Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, whom he admired for his intellect and commitment to Ghana. Mr Sumaila expressed heartbreak over the abrupt end to Dr. Boamah’s journey and reflected on the profound pain of the loss.





He emphasized that the individuals who perished were young and vibrant, with much more to offer, leaving a significant void both in government and in the hearts of Ghanaians. On behalf of Okada Motor Ghana, he extended solidarity to the families of the victims and the First Family, acknowledging the President’s loss of two key Cabinet members in the tragic event.





Mr Sumaila also paid tribute to Alhaji Dr Murtala Mohammad, highlighting his personal connection with him and acknowledging the loss of leadership and brotherhood for Ghana. He concluded by wishing for the souls of the departed to rest in peace and for their families to find strength in the nation’s unity and love.

