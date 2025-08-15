Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa Returns to Johannesburg – Registration Now Open

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (HISA) 2025, Africa’s leading platform for exploring the latest trends and technologies shaping the healthcare industry, will return to Johannesburg on 22 – 23 October 2025 for its 10th annual edition. Organised by IT News Africa, the event will gather senior healthcare professionals, government leaders, innovators, and technology providers from across Africa and beyond.

Themed “Connected Care, Smarter Systems: Building a Digitally Resilient African Health Ecosystem,” HISA 2025 will feature a robust agenda that covers critical areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, telemedicine, big data analytics, and digital transformation strategies for both public and private healthcare sectors.

Confirmed keynote and panel speakers include:

Dr Richard Friedland, Group CEO, Netcare

Dr. Boris Konrad, Neuroscientist, AI and Memory Expert, Radboudumc (Germany)

Andrew Raynes, CIO & SIRO, Royal Papworth Hospital (UK)

Nhlanhla Xaba, ICT Manager: Governance & Information Management, Mediclinic

Rajeev Eashwari, President, South African Health Informatics Association

Taryn Lotz, Head of IT, Aspen Pharmacare

Craig Killeen, CEO, Medinformer

Joost Pielage, CTO, Quro Medical

Quantin van Rensburg, CIO, Platinum Health Medical Scheme

Ish Hendricks, CEO, Netclinic

With Africa’s healthcare industry undergoing rapid transformation, HISA 2025 offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to gain actionable insights and forge meaningful partnerships.

Delegates will benefit from:

Visionary keynote presentations from local and international thought leaders

Expert-led panel discussions tackling pressing healthcare challenges and opportunities

Exhibition showcases of innovative solutions, products, and services

Networking opportunities with policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators

“HISA 2025 is not just a conference, it is where the future of African healthcare takes shape,” said the event organisers. “The event provides a powerful platform for collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of ideas that can positively impact healthcare systems across the continent.”

Event Details:

Date: 22 – 23 October 2025

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

Event Website: www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za

About HISA

The Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa is an annual gathering of healthcare professionals, innovators, and policymakers dedicated to exploring and implementing technology-driven solutions that improve healthcare delivery across Africa.



Media Contact: Nonhlanhla Kunene Media Contact – IT News Africa Email: [email protected] Tel: +27 (0)12 012 5801

