GSA Deputy Director-General Calls for Stakeholders Collaboration to Enhance Food Safety



Accra: Mr. Clifford Frimpong, Deputy Director-General in Charge of Conformity Assessment, has called for collaboration from stakeholders to protect food supply from microbial, chemical, and physical hazards that may occur during all stages of food production. Speaking at the World Food Safety Day 2025, on the theme: ‘Food Safety: Science in Action,’ Mr. Frimpong emphasized the importance of well-developed food safety systems in contributing to improved public health, nutrition, enhanced access to food trade, reduction of poverty, increased food security, and environmental protection.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Frimpong highlighted that the theme aligns with the work of Codex, a collection of standards, guidelines, and codes of practice adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission. Codex standards and related texts translate scientific evidence into practical tools for applying good food safety practices for governments, food business operators, and consumers. He remarked that science is the backbone

of food safety, aiding in understanding what makes food unsafe and how to prevent it.

Mr. Frimpong explained that science underpins the establishment of safety standards and guides national policies, becoming an integral component of the country’s economic, legal, and social systems. He added that GSA laboratories conduct microbiological and chemical tests to verify the safety of food products in the market and support risk-based inspections and market surveillance to ensure compliance with food safety regulations. The GSA collaborates with the FDA and other relevant institutions to implement the National Food Safety Policy, providing a coordinated framework for food safety governance in Ghana.

Ms. Pokuaa Appiah-Kusi, Senior Scientific Officer and Deputy Codex Contact Point Manager, emphasized Codex’s role in ensuring that internationally traded food is safe, with contaminants and pesticide residues at acceptable levels and proper labeling to inform consumers. She urged policy leaders and institutions to in

vest in science in Ghana to protect consumers, noting that insufficient investment limits the country’s ability to provide localized data for international standards development.

Dr. Jolene Nyako, Research Scientist at CSIR-Food Research Institute, stated that it is the responsibility of every person in Ghana to advocate for food safety. She called for more collaborative research that incorporates indigenous knowledge and addresses the needs of various sectors. Dr. Nyako stressed that consumers demand traceability and transparency regarding the origin and preparation of their food.