GSA and PTB Commission Upgraded Temperature Lab and Launch E2 Mass Lab Project in Ghana



Accra: The Ghana Standards Authority, in collaboration with the German National Metrology Institute (PTB), has successfully commissioned an upgraded Primary Temperature Laboratory and initiated the construction of a new E2 Mass Laboratory. This marks a significant milestone in the enhancement of Ghana’s metrological capabilities.

According to Ghana News Agency, the upgraded temperature facility at the GSA is a pioneering establishment in both Ghana and the West African sub-region, earning the distinction of being a ‘primary laboratory’. This advancement enables the lab to conduct precise fixed-point calibrations as per ITS-90, crucial for accurate temperature measurements in scientific and industrial domains.

The project is part of the ‘Establishment of a Fit-for-Future National Metrology Institute in Ghana’ initiative. Following the temperature lab’s commissioning, groundwork commenced for a state-of-the-art E2 Mass Laboratory, which will calibrate highly accurate reference mass standards essential to the

national measurement system.

Professor George Agyei, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, praised PTB’s assistance in reinforcing these vital laboratories to bolster precision measurement and operational efficiency. He confirmed that government funding for the laboratory’s construction is secured and procurement processes are underway. He urged staff to diligently maintain the equipment to ensure longevity.

Mr. Hudu Mogtari, Board Chairman of GSA, emphasized the laboratory’s commissioning as a strategic move to position Ghana as a leader in scientific measurement, industrial precision, and global trade compliance. He highlighted the collaboration with PTB as an exemplar of successful international partnerships.

Frederike Kaiser, a PTB representative, underscored the long-standing partnership between Ghana and Germany, facilitated by funding from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. She highlighted the investment’s role in fostering cooperation between national metrolog

y institutes and enhancing Ghana’s industrial capabilities.

Prince Isaac Kingsford Arthur, Director of Metrology, noted in a speech that the new laboratories signify Ghana’s leadership in scientific precision and industrial excellence. He emphasized that Ghana’s metrology standards and expertise are benchmarks for other West African countries and that this influence extends beyond regional borders.

Mr. Arthur also stressed that the laboratories will support industry, protect consumers, enhance trade, and elevate Ghana’s position in the global metrology community. The partnership with PTB has been pivotal in achieving these goals.

This development is aligned with Ghana’s objectives to strengthen its metrology infrastructure, a vital component of its national quality system and trade facilitation, thereby improving the competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses on the international stage.