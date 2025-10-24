Group Applauds Agriculture Minister for Decision to Host Farmers’ Day in Ho



Accra: The Volta Youth in Agriculture (VYA) has commended Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku for choosing Ho in the Volta Region to host this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration.





According to Ghana News Agency, the group described the decision as a bold and commendable step that highlights the government’s commitment to recognising the contributions of farmers across the country, particularly those in the Volta Region.





In a press release dated October 20, and signed by Madam Mawutor Joy Fianawle, Public Relations Officer of the group, the VYA said the move underscored the importance of agriculture to the region’s economy. Madam Fianawle noted that hosting the event in Ho would not only bring together farmers, stakeholders, and industry players but also provide a platform for knowledge sharing, innovation, and the showcasing of the region’s agricultural potential.





‘This celebration will serve as a catalyst for youth involvement in agriculture, highlighting the importance of empowering young people to take up farming as a viable career option,’ she stated. She added that the Minister’s decision to select Ho for the Farmers’ Day celebration demonstrated a deep understanding of the region’s agricultural landscape and a strong commitment to promoting development and growth.





The VYA observed that the theme for the 41st Farmers’ Day celebration affirmed the government’s dedication to transforming agriculture into a driver of inclusive growth, climate resilience, food security, and national pride. The group expressed optimism that, with the commitment of the Volta Regional Minister, Mr. James Gunu, who has pledged his support for the event, the celebration would be successful, exciting, and memorable.





The VYA reaffirmed its support for the Ministry’s efforts and pledged to contribute to ensuring a successful celebration that would showcase the Volta Region’s role in driving agricultural growth and ensuring national food security. The annual National Farmers’ Day celebration is held on the first Friday of December each year. The theme for the 2025 edition is ‘Feed Ghana, Eat Ghana, Secure the Future.’

