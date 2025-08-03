GRNMA Recognizes Outstanding Nurses and Midwives in Upper East



Pusu-namongo: The leadership of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in the Upper East Region has recognized and awarded 11 distinguished nurses and midwives for their exceptional contributions to healthcare services in their respective municipalities and districts.





According to Ghana News Agency, the awardees were selected as the best municipal and district nurses and midwives, having initiated innovations and undertaken research projects aimed at improving healthcare services. The award ceremony took place during the regional launch of the nurses and midwives week celebration organized by the GRNMA in Pusu-Namongo, Talensi District.





Mr. Emmanuel Tibil Panzin, the Regional Chairman of the GRNMA, explained that the awards scheme was introduced to motivate members from the district to the national level. He emphasized the importance of encouraging members to continue delivering high-quality nursing and midwifery services, even as they await motivation from their employers.





The annual awards scheme, which has been in place for six years, aims to provide a motivational package across all districts in the association’s ten administrative regions. In December each year, the national awards ceremony is held in Accra. Mr. Panzin noted that the Upper East Region has consistently maintained a strong performance at the national level, securing the top three positions and being recognized as the overall best region in 2020.





Mr. Panzin expressed optimism that a member from the region will emerge as the 2025 national best nurse or midwife at the awards ceremony in December 2025. Awardees expressed gratitude to GRNMA’s leadership for the initiative, which they believe encourages them to strive for improved health service delivery.





Mr. Richard Assam, recognized as the Builsa North Municipal Best Nurse, shared his appreciation for being acknowledged after 12 years of service at Sandema Hospital. He encouraged young nurses and midwives to maintain diligence and high ethical standards, assuring them that their efforts would be recognized in due time.





The award winners included Mr. Albert Kanban Duut from Bawku West District, Madam Matilda Welam Awapuani from Pusiga District, Mr. Vitalis Nangbetersuur from Talensi District, Madam Charity Ayinga Abusambire from Bolgatanga Municipality, and Mr. Joseph Kwaku Mensah from Builsa South District. Other recipients were Mr. Awae Mboba Jnr from Nabdam District, Madam Esther Mbilla from Bongo District, Madam Joana Azumah Akolgo from Bolgatanga East, Mr. Francis Piroug Peema from Kassena-Nankana Municipality, and Madam Elizabeth Akolmolga Asaduko from Kassena-Nankana West District.

