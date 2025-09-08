Great Commission Church Ordains 17 New Pastors



Accra: Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has charged 17 newly ordained pastors of the church to focus on finishing the task of world evangelism.





According to Ghana News Agency, Apostle Mensah delivered this charge during an ordination service for the new pastors of the GCCI in Accra. The newly ordained pastors include Rev Jeremiah Foster Brempong, Rev Emmanuel Abraham, Rev Walter Y. Adanunyo, Rev John Y. Amoako, Rev Kpedo Justice Benjamin, Rev David Adansi, Rev Joseph Lamptey Tawiah, Rev Samuel Yaw Essel, and Rev Dominic Fiattor. Others ordained are Rev Fortune Mark Adjorlolo, Rev Joseph Kofi Agadzi, Rev Thomas Baidoo, Rev Kwakye Williams, Rev Jedidiah Jojo Ansah, Rev John MK Nyonyonah, Rev Ernest Kweku Otoo, and Rev John Ayitey.





Apostle Mensah, in his homily, also encouraged the new ministers to align with the church’s vision of winning, churching, and discipling souls to achieve success and growth for the church. He emphasized that the Lord Jesus Christ provided the five-fold ministry gifts-apostles, prophets, evangelists, teachers, and pastors-for the work of the ministry and the perfection of the saints.





Apostle Dr. Samuel Vincent Ansah, the GCCI Ghana National Council Chairman, who officially conducted the ordination service, urged the newly ordained pastors to faithfully serve the church by preaching the true word of God, providing pastoral care for their congregation, and exemplifying Christ-like living. Mrs. Georgina Mensah, the Global First Lady of GCCI, and Mrs. Paulina Ansah, the First Lady of GCCI Ghana, presented the certificates of ordination to the ordinands.

