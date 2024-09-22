Graduands urged to adapt to change after school



Dr Mrs Ewoenam Afenyo-Agbe, Senior Lecturer, Department of Hospitality and Tourism, University of Cape coast, has urged graduands of Wallahs Academy Senior High School to adapt to change after school.

She said although most graduands had plans for life after School, they were going to experience a lot of changes.

Dr Afenyo-Agbe in a speech at the 11th graduation ceremony of the Wallahs Academy Senior High School in Ho, urged the graduands not to stop learning after school.

‘Leaving school doesn’t mean learning stops, staying curious, being keen on reading books, asking questions and trying new things. That is the only way you can keep up with this fast-changing world’.

She urged them to take advantage of technology, the internet, and social media to upgrade themselves and not only for entertainment.

Dr Afenyo-Agbe noted that success was different for every individual hence the need for the graduands to follow their own path.

She urged them to nurture the relationship they built over the years while the

y build meaningful connections with them even after school.

Dr Afenyo-Agbe called on the graduands to show respect and care to authority and to everyone as well as make efforts to take good care of themselves.

She urged them to always remember the God factor in all they do and know that life after school was theirs to shape.

Mr Maxwell Wallahs Affram, Rector of the School said the school was founded on the pillars of God, discipline and dedication and hard work.

He noted that the school’s staff strength stood at 37 made up of 23 permanent and five part-time teaching and 14 non-teaching staff as well as four house parents of which two were resident on campus.

Mr Affram said the school continued to take active part in co-curricular activities such as sports and quiz competitions.

He said the 2023 WASSCE results of the school were very good as compared to the 2022 results.

Togbe Kokloko Ananze Titriku XIII, Acting Paramount Chief of Dorfor Traditional Area, urged the graduands to be resilient since life w

ould inevitably present challenges and unexpected turns.

He urged them to seek wisdom and continue to educate their minds but also grew their moral compass.

Togbe Titriku admonished the graduands to avoid destructive behaviours such as hooliganism since they do not only harm individuals, but they damaged communities.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Halo, Assistant Headmaster of the School, said the journey with the graduating students had been long and winding adding that some faint-hearted student wanted to give up.

He entreated parents and guardians to keep up their struggles to help their children to climb the education ladder as high as they would want to get to.

Awards were given to deserving students and teachers.

The ceremony was on the theme:’After Senior High School Education, What next?’.

Source: Ghana News Agency