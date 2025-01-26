Sports

GPL Week 18: Kotoko Goes Top as Holy Stars Hold Hearts of Oak

Web DeskComments Off on GPL Week 18: Kotoko Goes Top as Holy Stars Hold Hearts of Oak


Nairobi: Asante Kotoko returned to the top of the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League table after defeating Karela United FC 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Justice Blay’s second-half strike was enough to give Kotoko their 10th win of the season against Karela United.



According to Ghana News Agency, the result moves the Porcupine Warriors to the top of the table with 34 points, while Karela United is at the bottom of the league with 14 points. Accra Hearts of Oak extended their unbeaten streak to five games with a point against Basake Holy Stars at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Stadium in Aiyinase. The Phobians enjoyed a competitive game in Aiyinase but squandered several chances to secure a win against an opponent who had previously defeated them.



Bibiani Gold Stars missed an opportunity to maintain their lead at the top of the table as they lost to Legon Cities. Frank Akatuk scored the only goal of the match, allowing Legon Cities to move out of the relegation zone for the first time this season. Legon Cities now sit 15th on the league table, while Gold Stars drop to second, just a point behind leaders Kotoko.



Accra Lions ended their three-game losing streak by securing a win against Medeama at the WAFA Park in Sogakope. Lucky Nwafor scored from the penalty spot in the second half to secure all three points for Accra Lions.



Results from week 18 showed Asante Kotoko’s 1-0 victory over Karela United, Basake Holy Stars’ goalless draw with Hearts of Oak, Bechem United’s 2-0 win against Nations FC, Heart of Lions’ 2-1 triumph over Aduana FC, Legon Cities’ 1-0 success against Gold Stars FC, Accra Lions FC’s 1-0 win over Medeama SC, Berekum Chelsea’s 1-0 victory against Vision FC, FC Samartex 1996’s 1-1 draw with Dreams FC, and Young Apostles FC’s 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC.

Web Desk

Related Articles
Sports

Alhassan wins first Ghana’s fitness challenge competition

Web Desk

Accra: Muhammad Awinuduaffau T. Alhassan is the winner of the first edition of Ghana’s Fitness Challenge competition organised by the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) at the D.G. Hathiramani Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Alhassan…
Sports

New foreign exchange law will have positive impact on Tunisia’s relations with donors (Hadidane)

Web Desk

Tunis: The new foreign exchange law will have a positive impact on Tunisia’s relations with donors, particularly the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has repeatedly called for reforms in the foreign exchange market, according to economic exper…
Sports

CCTV Cameras to be installed at the Sunyani Coronation Park

Web Desk

The Sunyani Coronation Park is to be installed with closed -Circuit Television (CCTV), a video surveillance camera to check troublemakers at the stadium before during and after football matches in Sunyani.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, CEO of Sunyani-based Su…