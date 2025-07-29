GPHA Encourages Exporters to Utilize 24-Hour Port Operations for Timely Cargo Clearance



Accra: The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has called on exporters to make full use of the newly implemented 24-hour port operations at Ghana’s ports to ensure timely clearance of their goods. Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, Director-General of GPHA, emphasized this point during a recent media interaction, highlighting the importance of early cargo clearance to avoid additional costs such as rent and demurrage.





According to Ghana News Agency, Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono stressed that early clearance would also contribute to reducing congestion at the ports, as the extended operational hours at Tema and Takoradi ports would expedite cargo processing. He noted that GPHA is actively implementing measures to improve port efficiency in line with the government’s policy to establish a 24-hour economy.





The Director-General outlined that timely clearance of goods would mitigate the risks associated with demurrage and lower the overall cost of business at the ports. He advised exporters not to delay the clearance of their containers to avoid the rush and potential penalties that accumulate after three to four days of inaction.





Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono reported notable progress in alleviating container congestion at key terminals since assuming his role a few months ago. Initially faced with a backlog of over 5,800 containers at Meridian Ports Services (MPS), the GPHA has successfully reduced this number to approximately 520 containers, primarily consisting of excavators.





The reduction was facilitated by strategically leasing trucks due to the unreliable nature of third-party transporters. With support from the Transport Ministry, GPHA secured the necessary trucks to expedite container movement. Additionally, GPHA is collaborating with MPS to complete a link road between MPS and Terminal 2, which is 90 percent finished and expected to significantly decrease container transit time within the port area.





Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono highlighted GPHA’s investment in operational logistics, including the leasing of 45 pickup trucks and staff buses to improve transportation for port employees. He also mentioned ongoing collaboration with stakeholders to ensure continuous presence at the ports, particularly during night operations.





Reaffirming his commitment to discipline, fairness, and efficiency, Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono assured stakeholders and staff that GPHA aims to become more customer-friendly and responsive.

