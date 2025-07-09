Government to Initiate Payment to Road Contractors in July: Mahama Announcement



Accra: The Government is set to begin clearing debts owed to road contractors this month, as confirmed by President John Dramani Mahama during a recent meeting with the Council of State at the Presidency in Accra. This move aims to enable contractors to resume work on previously stalled projects.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama stated that the Ministry of Finance has allocated funds specifically to address these debts, aiming to settle a significant portion of the outstanding payments. He expressed confidence that this initiative would allow contractors to return to their sites and continue their work without further delays.





President Mahama highlighted that the Minister for Finance is prioritizing these payments as part of a broader effort to expedite the completion of crucial infrastructure projects. This strategy is also a key component of the government’s plan to boost economic recovery. Further details regarding the payments, including their scope, will be included in the upcoming mid-year budget review, which will assess the economy’s performance in the first half of the year.





Additionally, President Mahama reassured the Council of State that following the presentation of the mid-year budget review, the government would seek further consultations with them to evaluate the administration’s performance over the past six months. The meeting also saw the presence of Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Mr. Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho, Chairman of the Council of State.

