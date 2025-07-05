Government to Establish Climate and Sustainability Units Across Ghana’s Assemblies



Accra: The government has revealed its plan to establish Climate and Sustainability Units within all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as a measure to address climate change risks and support economic innovation. This initiative is part of a wider national strategy to integrate climate resilience and sustainability into Ghana’s development framework.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Seidu Issifu, the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, announced this development during a meeting with Mr. Tong Defa, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, in Accra. The meeting served as an opportunity for both nations to strengthen their collaboration on mutual climate priorities and explore avenues for technical exchange and diplomatic cooperation.





Mr. Issifu also disclosed plans for a National Climate and Sustainability Hub, envisioned as a center of excellence for research, policy innovation, and investment promotion in the sub-region. In line with efforts to transition to clean energy, the Ministry is preparing to launch a large-scale solar rooftop project targeting public institutions to help reduce the country’s carbon footprint.





Established by the President, the Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability acts as the central coordinating body for climate policies and actions across all government sectors and levels. Ambassador Tong Defa expressed support for Ghana’s climate initiatives and pledged China’s assistance for key projects, noting China’s shift in investment priorities from thermal energy to renewable sources like solar and wind.





The Ambassador shared insights into China’s experiences with electric mobility, carbon trading, and desertification control, highlighting the potential benefits of technical exchanges and capacity-building for Ghana. He also extended an invitation to Ghanaian officials for upcoming short-term training programs in climate change, agriculture, and the digital economy in China.





Both parties emphasized the importance of ongoing engagement and institutional partnerships, discussing strategies to strengthen cooperation between Ghana’s climate office and relevant Chinese ministries. The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to advancing climate action, building resilient communities, and promoting sustainable development through strategic South-South cooperation.

