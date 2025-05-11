Government Reaffirms Commitment to Completing Boankra Inland Port Project



Kumasi: The government has reaffirmed its commitment to completing the Boankra Inland Port project. The Boankra Inland Port initiative is a pivotal infrastructure aimed at revolutionising Ghana’s trade and logistics landscape.

According to Ghana News Agency, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), during a routine site inspection, expressed satisfaction with the advancement of the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) project, which is being constructed by Justmoh Construction Limited, a local construction firm. He emphasized that the government is resolute in its determination to surmount all obstacles to ensure the successful realisation of the project.

‘The Boankra Inland Port is not merely a political promise, it is a national undertaking with tremendous potential to transform Ghana’s economy. We must transcend partisan politics and see this through to fruition,’ he asserted. Once completed, the inland port will function as a significant log

istics and transportation hub, alleviating congestion at the Tema Port, facilitating efficient cargo handling, and providing a comprehensive facility for importers, exporters, and logistics service providers.

The project also aims to enhance trade, create employment opportunities, and stimulate economic growth, particularly within the Ashanti Region and beyond. Prof. Gyampo acknowledged public apprehensions regarding Ghana’s historical tendency towards stalled or abandoned infrastructure projects due to political transitions. He, however, assured stakeholders that the project would not encounter a similar fate, citing the government’s unwavering commitment and the active collaboration between the GSA, contractors, and other key partners.

Dr. Justice Amoh, the CEO of Justmoh Construction Limited, provided updates on the project, highlighting that the first phase was approaching completion but added that financial constraints were impeding progress. He appealed to the Ghana Shippers Authority for prompt disbu

rsement of funds to maintain the project’s timeline. Dr. J.B. Korankye-Yorke, the Project Consultant, said additional facilities must be integrated into the current phase to ensure compliance with international logistics standards.

The Boankra Inland Port is anticipated to offer a comprehensive array of services, including container storage, customs clearance, and warehousing.