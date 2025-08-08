Government Announces Programme for Three Days of National Mourning to Honour Departed



Accra: The Government has announced programmes for the three days of national mourning, from Thursday, 7 August to Saturday, 9 August: The Government has detailed a programme to mark a three-day period of national mourning, aiming to honour the departed and foster national reflection.





According to Ghana News Agency, a statement from Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister in-charge of Government Communications, outlined the planned activities. The mourning period will commence on Thursday with a public laying of flowers and lighting of candles at the Ceremonial Garden in front of the Presidency, scheduled to start at 13 hours. The public, alongside families and friends, are invited to participate in this act of remembrance.





The statement emphasized that the opportunity for laying flowers and lighting candles will extend into Friday, 8 August, allowing more citizens to pay their respects. The mourning period will culminate on Saturday, 9 August, with an ‘Evening of Reflections and Memorials.’ This significant event is set to begin at 17 hours at the Forecourt of the State House, where citizens will gather to honor the legacy and contributions of those who have passed.





These three days are described as a crucial time for the nation to collectively mourn and reflect on their shared loss. The statement urged all citizens to observe the period with dignity and respect. Further details on the State Funeral and other arrangements will be communicated through official government channels.

