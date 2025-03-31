Gospel Musician Mz Nana to Thrill Fans with Free Concert, Unexpected Collaboration



Accra: Mz Nana, a Ghanaian-born gospel singer based in the United States, is making waves in the gospel music community with an upcoming collaboration and a free concert that has fans buzzing with excitement. Known in real life as Nana Yaa Otchere, the winner of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) USA 2024 Gospel Artiste of the Year (US-based) is poised to elevate her ministry and music career to new heights, blending her soul-stirring melodies with a fresh, surprising twist.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mz Nana, the founder of Nana Yaa Otchere Ministries, who has captured the hearts of gospel lovers all over the world, hinted at her forthcoming projects during a recent interview, following her donation of sewing machines and hair dryers to several graduates in Asamankese. When asked about her upcoming projects, she smiled and said, ‘I am working on something big – something no one will see coming. It’s a collaboration that will bridge worlds and bring a new sound to gospel music. Stay tuned!’

While she remaine

d tight-lipped about the details, sources close to the artist suggest that Mz Nana may be teaming up with a major African artiste. Such a collaboration would be a groundbreaking moment for Ghanaian gospel music, merging Mz Nana’s heartfelt, Twi-infused worship style with a global gospel powerhouse.

Adding to the excitement, Mz Nana announced plans for a free concert in Accra later this year, promising a ‘special event that will bring the community together in worship and celebration.’ The event, which she hinted will take place at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue, is expected to draw thousands of fans eager to experience her dynamic stage presence and spirit-filled performances.

‘I want to give back to my people in Ghana,’ she shared. ‘This concert will be a gift-a night of praise, healing, and joy, completely free for all who come.’ The announcement has already sparked a flurry of engagement on social media, with fans expressing their anticipation and speculating about whether the mystery collaborator might mak

e a surprise appearance at the event.

Mz Nana’s journey in gospel music began at a young age in Accra, where she sang at Sunday schools and youth conventions at the Church of Pentecost with her grandmother. Her recent achievements, including her 2024 GMA-USA win and her nomination for Diaspora Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards-Europe, have solidified her status as a beacon of inspiration in the gospel community.

Her commitment to uplifting others, both through her music and philanthropy, continues to resonate deeply, as seen in her recent efforts to empower Asamankese graduates with tools for self-sufficiency. As the buzz around her upcoming collaboration and free concert grows, Mz Nana remains focused on her mission to inspire and uplift others through music.