Golden Arms of Ghana Set to Defend Title at 14th Africa Armwrestling Championship



Accra: Fresh off their stellar performance at the 13th African Games, Ghana’s Golden Arms are back in action again, fielding a powerhouse squad to battle over 20 nations as the 14th Africa Armwrestling Championship kicks off today. More than 400 pullers across the continent are set to showcase their strength to secure top honors.





According to Ghana News Agency, after sweeping an impressive 132 medals at the previous edition, Ghana has raised high expectations to once again carry the nation on its shoulders. With a blend of experienced champions and rising stars, the team continues to set the pace, reaffirming Ghana’s status as a dominant force in armwrestling.





Grace Minta, Africa’s only female world champion, remains a target for many countries as her name keeps swinging on many lips. After clinching double gold at the 2023 Africa Games, the master puller is now eyeing to add another accolade to her record. For her, this championship is truly enjoyable, and winning a gold medal feels like a done deal.





On the other side, Ghana’s team captain Edward Asamoah, along with Godwin Sackey, Rachel Lankai, Wisdom Abromekyi, and Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo, are all prepared to give their utmost as they aim to emerge victorious at the event.





Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), told GNA Sports that leadership had made necessary arrangements for Ghana’s smooth participation in the championship. He noted that with the preparations made over the past few weeks, he is confident team Ghana will once again come out with flying colors.





Since 2016, the national team has built an impressive track record, amassing a total of 350 international medals across five African championships and a World Championship. This remarkable feat highlights the team’s consistency, dominance, and growing reputation, positioning Ghana as a powerhouse in the sport.





The 2025 Africa Armwrestling Championship will take place at the Mashood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja from July 24 to 27.

