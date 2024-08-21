Goat thief paraded through community carrying his booty



A 55-year-old man alleged to have stolen a goat at KpareKpare, a farming community near Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has been paraded through the township carrying his booty.

Abalo Kwesi, the suspected thief, was made to carry the goat on his neck in the full glare of the residents during the march, with children and some youth singing to further humiliate him.

Within minutes, the community became a scene of attraction as hundreds thronged the area to catch a glimpse of the suspected thief.

Some community members, who were engaged by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) alleged that, the man had terrorised them for a long time by breaking into their jurisdictions at night and stealing their goats.

Mr Kasim Jein Gbandi, a resident of KpareKpare in an interview said the community had suffered from several incidents of goat thefts until some children chanced upon the suspect, who had then killed one of such suspected stollen goats in the bush and raised an alarm.

He said when the news w

as reported in town, a team was dispatched to the scene and the suspect was arrested.

Madam Beatrice Kawodei, a retired teacher, testified that the thief had allegedly stolen several of her goats on different nights, while some of her neighbours lost about six of their animals to the nefarious act.

‘He is in the habit of stealing goats from the community, which he will allegedly slaughter in the bush at night and take the meat to his house,’ she told GNA.

Mr Kasim Waja, a resident of Sariki Zongo, affirming the incident said stealing had become a common occurrence at KpareKpare and there had been more reports of petty thefts amongst other things in the area.

He said these thefts had given rise to jungle justice from the same members of the public who were frustrated by their current living situations, adding that, the action taken by the residents although harsh, was to serve as a deterrent to others.

Source: Ghana News Agency