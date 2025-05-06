GJA Volta/Oti Chapter Marks World Press Freedom Day with Focus on AI and Media Ethics

According to Ghana News Agency:The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media’, Mrs. Gwira emphasized that AI presents an opportunity to revolutionize journalism but must be harnessed thoughtfully and ethically. She stated that AI equips journalists with tools that streamline newsroom processes, enhance storytelling, and enable deeper investigative reporting. However, she stressed that core journalistic values such as inquiry, instinct, creativity, and human judgment are irreplaceable.

Mrs. Gwira cautioned against the dangers of uncritical AI adoption, especially as discussions around General AI and Superintelligent systems move from fiction to potential reality. She warned that while these advanced systems might be useful in solving global problems, they also pose significant risks, including mass manipulation and social engineering. She urged journalists to master existing tools to improve their workflows, avoid biased or flawed prompts, and elevate journalism standards in the digital age.

The Guest of Honour, Volta Regional Minister Mr. James Gunu, who is also a member of the Association, described the theme as timely and pressing in today’s media environment. He highlighted that AI enables rapid data mining, trend identification, and tackling disinformation but raises concerns like deepfakes, algorithmic bias, and the erosion of human editorial control. Mr. Gunu stressed that press freedom now faces a dual threat: conventional dangers of censorship and new risks posed by unregulated technology. He outlined steps like transparency in AI deployments, ethical frameworks for media practices, and legal protections for journalists.

In his welcome address, Mr. Emmanuel Agbaxode, Chairman of the GJA Volta/Oti Chapter, reflected on the evolving nature of journalism in the digital era. He acknowledged the benefits of AI and digital tools but warned against compromising journalistic values for technological convenience. He emphasized that while AI may change how stories are told, it should not change the core reasons for storytelling, such as integrity, accuracy, and ethical responsibility.

The celebration served as a platform for media networking and reflection, reaffirming the Association’s commitment to press freedom, professional excellence, and responsible innovation.