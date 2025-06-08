GJA 2025 Elections: Full List of Nominees Out, Vetting Extended



Accra: The Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Saturday announced the full list of nominations received for the national and regional executive positions in its upcoming election. The list shows a total of 13 candidates for various positions at the national level, while 50 others have filed to contest positions at the regional level.





According to Ghana News Agency, the GJA election officials have extended the vetting period to Wednesday, June 11, 2025, to ensure fairness and transparency. Mr. Peter Martey Agbeko, the Elections Committee chairman, stated that the extension was to accommodate and adequately address any petitions arising from the publication of the full list.





Petitions must be submitted no later than the close of day on Monday, June 9, 2025. After this date, the Elections Committee will not entertain or receive any further petitions. All petitions must be addressed to the GJA Elections Committee and submitted via email to [email protected].





Members of the Association were urged to take note of the deadlines and engage the process constructively to ensure the integrity and success of the elections.

