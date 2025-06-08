Ghanaians Abroad Urged to Support Government in Providing Social Amenities



Hiawoanwu: Very Rev. Dr. Frimpong Manso, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has called on Ghanaians living abroad to support the government in addressing the social needs of local communities. He noted that the rapid population growth in the country has created an urgent demand for improved infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.





According to Ghana News Agency, Rev. Dr. Frimpong Manso highlighted recent development efforts he facilitated in the community. These included the construction of a classroom block and the provision of computers, made possible through the support of African American missionaries. The missionaries, who trace their roots back to Ghana, have also provided potable water for the community and pledged to continue supporting under-resourced areas.





Rev. Dr. Frimpong Manso emphasized that Ghanaians living abroad should remain committed to the welfare of their fellow citizens back home and assist in addressing pressing local challenges. In addition to these efforts, the missionaries have collaborated with the Assemblies of God Church to build a temple for the community, aiming to promote spiritual growth and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.





Nana Kofi Owusu, Chief of Hiawoanwu, also appealed to the missionaries and other stakeholders to help expand facilities at the local CHPS compound to enhance healthcare delivery in the area. He expressed gratitude for the support already extended to the Asante-Mampong Government Hospital.

