Eid Celebration: Minister Advises Youth Against Drug, Substance Abuse



Accra: Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the Upper West Regional Minister, has advised the youth to desist from drug and other substance abuse as they pose serious risk to their development and undermine their potential. He expressed worry that abuse of drugs and substances such as opioids, tramadol, stimulants, and cannabis among young people was on the rise in recent times, causing a growing concern for the future of the country.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Puozuing, who gave the advice in Wa at the weekend in a speech read on his behalf during the Eid prayers, observed that drug and substance abuse also had the potential to disrupt families and communities. ‘These substances and drug abuse have severe physical, emotional and social consequences, including health problems, cognitive impairment, mood changes and decreased productivity’ he stated.





Stressing the need for the youth to preserve their lives from destruction by drugs and substance abuse, Mr Puozuing said: ‘The Quran and Hadith emphasise the importance of preserving our physical and mental wellbeing.’ The Minister also reiterated the President Mahama-led government’s commitment to implementing policies and programmes that would improve the livelihoods of the people.





He mentioned some interventions to include the ‘Feed Ghana,’ ‘National Apprenticeship Programme,’ ‘National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme,’ and the ‘National Infrastructure Development Programme (Big Push).’ He announced that under the ‘Big Push’ initiative, for instance, the Upper West Region had been listed as part of the first beneficiaries, where major roads, including the Wa-Sawla-Bole-Techiman and the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga roads would be constructed and rehabilitated.





He added that the programme would also see the upgrading of some roads in the region to enhance efficiency in the region’s transportation system and boost local businesses. Mr Puozuing also commended the security agencies for their efforts in collaborating with the people in the region to promote and maintain peace in the region.





Alhaji Ahmed Yahaya, the Imam of the Wa Central Mosque, led the prayers held at the Jubilee Park.

