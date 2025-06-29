‘Give Us More Coverage’ – CAVB President Tells African Journalists



Martil: President of the Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) has called on journalists on the continent to give equal attention to other sporting disciplines such as volleyball. Addressing international journalists at the ongoing 2025 Africa Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship in Martil, Morocco, the CAVB President emphasized the need for increased media coverage of volleyball.





According to Ghana News Agency, the President highlighted the predominant focus on football in African sports journalism and urged journalists to allocate more attention to volleyball. “I know you give a lot of attention to football and most of your coverage is about football, but it’s time you give us attention. Write and speak about the sport. Give us more space and time because we also need it,” urged the CAVB President.





Mrs. Hajij also announced plans for a partnership between the CAVB and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Africa. This partnership aims to promote the status of volleyball on the continent and enhance the capacity of the media. It is set to implement training, awareness, and professional development initiatives for sports journalists and communicators.





Furthermore, the agreement will ensure joint media coverage of events organized by the CAVB and/or the FRMVB, providing priority accreditation and logistical support for AIPS Africa members covering volleyball competitions. The collaboration will also include the organization of seminars, workshops, and master classes on sports journalism and communication during competitions, along with the enhancement of content, press releases, interviews, and reports to be shared across the communication platforms of the three parties.

