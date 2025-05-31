GIISDEC Calls for Regulatory Framework to Boost Ghana’s Scrap Industry



Zuarungu: The Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) is advocating the establishment of a regulatory and licensing regime for the scrap sector to streamline operations and unlock the industry’s full economic potential.





According to Ghana News Agency, the move is necessary to create a formal identity for scrap dealers, introduce licensing systems, and establish fair pricing mechanisms, all aimed at promoting efficiency and enabling the sector to contribute more meaningfully to national development.





The corporation believes that despite the crucial role scrap dealers play in recycling and the raw material supply chain, particularly in the iron and steel industry, the sector remains largely informal, unregulated, and underutilized.





Mr Abdulai Batiah Santi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Strategy and Investor Relations at GIISDEC, made the call in Zuarungu, in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region, during an engagement with scrap dealers.





Speaking on the sidelines of the engagement, Mr Santi noted that the contribution of the scrap sector to national growth, including job creation, waste recycling, tax revenue, and environmental cleanliness, was enormous.





He explained that the proposed regulatory framework would not only formalize the scrap trade and protect the interests and dignity of dealers but would also address concerns related to theft, illegal exports, and environmental degradation, which are often associated with unregulated scrap activities.





‘The scrap industry has grown significantly, but with that growth come challenges such as theft, unsafe working conditions, and poor environmental practices. These issues affect the industry’s reputation, the safety of the communities where they operate, and the wellbeing of the dealers themselves,’ he stated.





According to the Deputy CEO, the work of scrap dealers deserved recognition and respect. He emphasized that strengthening the regulatory regime would ensure a proper structure, improve access to financing and training, and offer legal protection that would prevent exploitation.





‘The steel industry depends heavily on scrap materials, yet Ghana sometimes struggles to meet demand because much of the scrap is informally traded or exported. Regulation will help create a fair and reliable system that benefits everyone and ensures an adequate supply for our industry,’ he added.





Mr Santi said GIISDEC would continue to work with stakeholders, including government agencies, local authorities, and industry players, to ensure the sector is properly regulated for the benefit of all.





‘This initiative is not meant to exclude anyone but to include everyone, bringing them to the center of decision-making in the promotion and development of the integrated iron and steel industry, which GIISDEC is mandated to lead,’ he concluded.





Mr Haruna Yussif, Secretary of the Bolgatanga Scrap Dealers Association, commended GIISDEC for its initiative to push for regulation and noted that it would offer much-needed protection for scrap dealers.





Alhaji Mahammadu Tahiru, a leader of the Association, called for a system that ensures fairness and justice in the sector’s operations and stated that such measures would enable the scrap industry to contribute significantly to national development.

