Ghana’s First Over-The-Counter Homeopathic Medicine Unveiled



Accra: The C4C Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals has launched Ghana’s first over-the-counter homeopathic medicine to complement the work of medical homeopaths and enhance healthcare delivery. The introduction of Livotone Liver Tonic, approved by the Food and Drugs Authority for advertisement, allows patrons of homeopathic medicine to access it in pharmacies without needing to visit treatment centers.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Michael Kyeremateng, the immediate-past Registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, described this development as a breakthrough for Ghana’s homeopathic industry. Dr. Kyeremateng, also the President of the C4C Group of Companies, highlighted the previous unavailability of homeopathic medicines in Ghanaian pharmacies due to stringent registration requirements.

He noted that the FDA’s approval of Livotone Liver Tonic demonstrates that homeopathic practitioners can navigate the necessary processes to ensure product safety. This development will enable Ghanaians to access h

omeopathic medicine alongside herbal and allopathic medicines across the nation without stress.

Dr. Kyeremateng raised concerns about practitioners using radionic equipment to produce unapproved homeopathic solutions, emphasizing the need for FDA-reviewed and approved practices. He announced plans for the C4C Group to train more homeopathic pharmacists and medical homeopaths to work nationwide, potentially creating over one million jobs in the next 22 years.

He stressed the importance of proper training for homeopathic pharmacists and medical homeopaths, ensuring they are versed in the homeopathic pharmacopoeia and its applications to assist patients effectively. Homeopathy, an alternative medicine system, treats patients with highly diluted substances based on the principle of ‘like cures like,’ using substances that cause symptoms in healthy individuals to treat similar symptoms in the ill.