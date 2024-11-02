Ghana’s Communications Minister Commits to Nationwide 5G Rollout.



Accra: The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced the government’s dedication to ensuring that all Ghanaians, irrespective of their location, benefit from fifth-generation wireless technology (5G) services. This commitment was highlighted at the launch of Ghana’s 5G service, where she detailed initiatives to subsidise infrastructure costs in underserved areas as part of a rural inclusion strategy.

According to Ghana News Agency, the government is collaborating with partners to use satellite and wireless solutions, which are often more feasible for rural deployment. The Universal Service Fund, managed by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), is now primarily focused on rural connectivity projects, underscoring the government’s commitment to digital equity. This strategy aims to provide fast, reliable 4G and 5G services to communities that have historically faced connectivity challenges.

Owusu-Ekuful stated that adopting a shared network m

odel for 5G rollout would ensure affordable connectivity across the country. This model allows operators to deliver high-speed internet services without bearing the substantial capital costs of infrastructure development. Under this framework, mobile network operators will lease capacity from the Next Generation Infrastructure Company (NGIC), sharing network operational costs instead of investing in separate infrastructures.

The Minister emphasized that affordability is a key reason for choosing the shared network model. Network operators, responsible for delivering the service to subscribers, do not have to worry about capital expenditure for building the network. This approach is expected to result in cost savings for subscribers. She also noted that the National Communications Authority (NCA) is working with NGIC to offer a broad selection of 5G packages tailored to different usage levels and affordability for Ghanaians.

The potential of 5G technology extends beyond incremental improvements, promising to

redefine connectivity, productivity, and overall quality of life. With its speed, low latency, and large capacity, 5G is expected to drive innovations across various sectors such as agriculture, health, transport, and manufacturing. The technology is set to transform concepts like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and smart cities into imminent realities.

Initially, the rollout will focus on major cities, starting with Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, where residents will soon experience the benefits. The goal is to expand coverage to additional urban areas by the end of 2024, with comprehensive nationwide access, including rural regions, targeted by 2026. This phased approach ensures alignment with infrastructure readiness and quality assurance.

Addressing data security concerns, the Minister highlighted efforts to tackle cybersecurity, data privacy, and equitable access. The government is implementing stringent data protection protocols aligned with international standards to safegua

rd user information. Measures include end-to-end encryption and advanced cybersecurity practices to protect against potential breaches. Continuous monitoring of network security by industry experts is also being conducted to address emerging threats swiftly.

The introduction of 5G technology promises significantly higher internet speeds and improved network reliability compared to previous generations, delivering up to 10 times the speed of 4G Plus services. This initiative is expected to drive digital transformation, particularly in healthcare, education, and financial services.

Next Generation Infrastructure Company (NGIC) has been granted exclusivity for 10 years to roll out 4G/5G infrastructure nationwide, enabling all network operators to deliver services to subscribers on an even playing field. The 5G license has been awarded to NGIC, co-promoted by the government and a consortium of firms including Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, AT Ghana, and Telecel Ghana. This collaborative e

ffort aims to provide cost-effective 5G services across the country, ensuring broader access to next-generation mobile connectivity.