Ghana’s Cocoa Producer Price Up Again by GHS1,600 Per Tonne – President Announces.



Accra: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced a further increase in the producer price of cocoa from GHS48,000 to GHS49,600 per tonne for the 2024/2025 cocoa season. This announcement was made at the 40th National Farmers’ Day Awards and Dinner Night, held in Accra.

According to Ghana News Agency, this increase follows a previous announcement by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) in September, which raised the cocoa producer price to GHS48,000 per tonne, marking a significant 129.36 percent rise from last season’s opening price of GHS20,928 per tonne. President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the increment aligns with the Government’s policy to periodically review and adjust prices to restore farmer incomes as market conditions change.

The Nana Akufo-Addo-led Administration has expressed its commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and addressing issues such as cocoa smuggling. The Government’s focus remains on revamping the industry and ensuring that farmers receive fair compensation f

or their produce.

The 2024 National Farmers’ Awards recognized several outstanding farmers, including Nana Owusu Achiaw, who was named the 2024 National Best Farmer. With over four decades of experience in mixed farming, Nana Achiaw employs more than 150 workers and was awarded GHS1 million, sponsored by the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB). Other notable awardees included Ransford Atiemo, National Best Farmer-Second Runner-up, and Nassam Fuseini, National Best Farmer-First Runner-up, both of whom received tractors and other farming implements.

Additional awards were presented to Apostle Noah Obeng, National Best Livestock Farmer; Stephen Addo, National Best Physically-Challenged Farmer; and Ernestina Osei-Tutu, National Best Female Farmer, each receiving GHS200,000. Mensah Weibukanga, the Overall National Best Fisher, received a double cabin pick-up truck, while other fisheries awards were given to Ebenezer Dzikunu, Victoria Atsa, and Christopher Ackom.

Nana Joojo Solomon, recognized as the National Be

st Most Outstanding Personality for Sustainable Development of Artisanal Fishing, and Kwame Damoah, National Best Most Outstanding Fisheries Enforcement Officer, both received double cabin trucks. Awards in the cocoa sector went to Kwame Alex, Solomon Tohola, Yaa Ajele, Victor Benefo, and Winifred Batabana for their exemplary farming practices.

President Akufo-Addo commended the farmers for their service and highlighted the Government’s efforts to encourage sustainable agricultural practices. The Farmers’ Day celebration, organized by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), focused on the theme: ‘Building Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Food and Security’. The event featured speeches from Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Madam Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, who discussed Government initiatives to tackle hunger and ensure food security.