Ghana Women Awards 2025: Legendary Woman of the Year Appeals for Public Support for Fire Service



Accra: Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong, has appealed to the public to desist from attacking and abusing fire officers when they respond to emergency situations. CFO Ntow-Sarpong made the appeal after being honoured as the Legendary Woman of the Year, the ultimate award at the prestigious Ghana Women Awards 2025, held over the weekend.





According to Ghana News Agency, the event celebrated womanhood and recognised 24 outstanding Ghanaian women across various sectors for their contributions to national development. CFO Ntow-Sarpong acknowledged the logistical constraints confronting the Service and assured the public that efforts were underway to address them.





She mentioned, ‘Our fire trucks are old, and the President has promised to help us procure new ones. So, I plead with the public to exercise patience with us whenever we attend to fire or emergency scenes, so that together we can build a better Ghana.’ She expressed appreciation to President John Mahama for her appointment and confidence in women’s leadership capabilities.





The Chief Fire Officer also commended the organisers of the Ghana Women Awards for celebrating women’s achievements and lauded the GNFS for being a leader in promoting gender equality. ‘The top three officers of the Ghana National Fire Service are women. I dedicate this award to the girl-child and all women of Ghana, to remind them that what men can do, women can do even better,’ she said.





CFO Ntow-Sarpong made history as the first woman in Ghana, and arguably in Africa, to be appointed Chief Fire Officer, following her confirmation by President John Mahama in March 2025. Before her elevation to the highest office of the GNFS, she served in various capacities, including Acting Director for Human Resources, Volta Regional Commander, Director of Welfare, and Director of Safety.

