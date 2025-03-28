Ghana Targets American Football Glory at 2028 Olympics



Accra: Ghana is gearing up for a historic entry into American football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, marking a bold step onto the global sporting stage.

According to Ghana News Agency, the initiative, dubbed ‘Road to LA 2028,’ is being driven by Ghanaian-born National Football League (NFL) players in the United States. This ambitious project is a collaboration with BE AUTHENTIC and the Ghanaian American Football Federation (GAFF). The primary goal is to identify and develop top local talent to form a competitive national flag football team.

As part of the preparations, the Ghana National Flag Football Team Tryout Camp is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the University of Ghana Rugby Park. The camp will feature a lineup of NFL stars, including Brian Asamoah, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings.

Other notable participants include Paulson Adebo of the New York Giants, Jude Adjei-Barimah, Joseph Addai, and former NFL standout Ezekiel ‘Ziggy’ Ansah. With American footb

all making its Olympic debut, Ghana’s ambitions have generated excitement among sports enthusiasts, policymakers, and the global football community.

The country is now positioning itself as a rising force in a sport traditionally dominated by North America. The ‘Road to LA 2028’ project represents a comprehensive effort to nurture American football from the grassroots level, equipping local athletes with the skills, knowledge, and exposure needed to compete at the highest level.

Brian Asamoah emphasized the vision, stating, “The vision is simple yet ambitious: to see Ghana take on the world in one of the fastest-growing sports and emerge as a force to be reckoned with.”

At the heart of this movement are nine Ghanaian-born NFL players who have achieved success in America. They are now giving back by mentoring, training, and inspiring the next generation of athletes in Ghana. Their involvement ensures that Ghana’s journey to the 2028 Olympics is guided by experienced professionals who understand what it take

s to excel in American football.

Ghana, long recognized for its dominance in athletics, football (soccer), and boxing, is now embarking on an exciting new sporting chapter. The country’s proactive approach to American football underscores its readiness to embrace the evolving global sports landscape and stake its claim on the Olympic stage.