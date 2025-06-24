Ghana Must Tackle Sickle Cell Disease with Unified Front – ISCC Co-Founder



Accra: Dr. Mary Ansong, co-founder of the International Sickle Cell Centre (ISCC), has called for collaboration among healthcare providers, government agencies, and civil society to address the ongoing burden of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in Ghana. She made the call during the second annual Strategic Dialogue on Sickle Cell Disease, held in Accra to mark World Sickle Cell Day 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, the dialogue brought together health experts, patient advocates, government officials, and civil society leaders under the theme ‘Progress Made, Challenges, and the Way Forward.’ The event focused on evaluating the country’s progress in managing SCD, identifying persistent challenges, and forging stronger partnerships to improve outcomes. Dr. Ansong noted that despite increased awareness, many patients, particularly children, still lack access to essential care.





Dr. Ansong highlighted issues such as new-born screening, access to medications like hydroxyurea, and the affordability of care as areas that require urgent attention. She commended the Ministry of Health for unveiling its National Strategy for Sickle Cell Disease, which includes plans to expand new-born screenings and make treatment more accessible. Officials from the Ghana Health Service and other medical professionals reiterated their commitment to ensuring that medications are readily available under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).





However, Dr. Ansong emphasized that these efforts must be matched by unified action across sectors. She stated, ‘Collaboration is the game changer, whether you’re a pharmacist, a doctor, a non-profit leader, or a policymaker, when we align our efforts, we can solve as much as 80 per cent of Ghana’s sickle cell burden.’ She urged for a comprehensive mapping of organizations working on SCD in Ghana to harness their strengths, emphasizing that no single entity can tackle this challenge alone.





Dr. Ansong offered encouragement to those affected, saying, ‘we see you. We know the pain you’re going through. You are not alone. You can live well with Sickle Cell Disease, just follow your treatment plan, stay hydrated, take your medications, and get enrolled in a clinic if you haven’t already.’





The conference featured real-life testimonials from patients and caregivers, a regional spotlight on best practices from across Africa, and a high-level policy panel with Ghanaian stakeholders. A key recommendation from the event was the establishment of a more inclusive governance structure to coordinate national responses to SCD and ensure that interventions are sustainable and far-reaching.





The ISCC hopes that through continued dialogue and decisive action, Ghana can become a regional leader in tackling Sickle Cell Disease, improving survival rates, enhancing quality of life, and offering a model for other African countries to follow.

