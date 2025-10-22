Ghana Launches National E-Waste Collection Drive to Promote Circular Economy



Accra: Ghana has launched a national e-waste collection drive to promote responsible disposal and support the country’s transition to a circular and sustainable economy. The initiative aims to provide safe and convenient avenues for citizens to dispose of old or unused electronic devices for recycling.





According to Ghana News Agency, the drive was announced during the International E-Waste Day 2025 event in Accra. Madam Suweibatu Adam, Chief Director of the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology (MEST), highlighted that the event symbolized Ghana’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development. The Ministry plans to shift from a linear ‘take-produce-dispose’ model to a circular economy, focusing on reusing, repairing, refurbishing, and recycling materials.





Madam Adam noted that this shift aligns with Ghana’s Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework and international commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13 on Climate Action. She also announced that MEST, in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is developing Extended Producer Responsibility legislation to expand coverage beyond electronic equipment to include packaging, plastics, and textiles.





Professor Nana Ama Brown Klutse, Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, stated that the collection drive represents a significant step in Ghana’s environmental protection efforts. She cited the 2024 National E-Waste Inventory Report, which indicated that Ghana generated approximately 650,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2023. The EPA, with World Bank support, is establishing collection and refurbishment centers in Accra, Koforidua, and Tamale as regional hubs.





As part of the initiative, ten branded e-waste collection containers will be installed at major shopping centers, starting with Melcom branches. Prof. Klutse emphasized the importance of public participation and stakeholder collaboration in ensuring the drive’s success.





The initiative, initially piloted in Accra, will eventually roll out nationwide. It offers drop-off points and a free pick-up option for bulky items via the GH-Waste App. Mr. Anthony Akwetea-Mensah, Administrator of the E-Waste Fund, mentioned that the drive provides a structured, transparent system and aims to complement existing private collectors by formalizing informal collectors and strengthening recycling businesses.





The initiative is led by MEST, EPA, the E-Waste Fund, and partners such as GIZ and Melcom Ghana Limited.

