Sports

Ghana Coach Otto Addo Anticipates Tough Test Against Madagascar on Monday

Web DeskComments Off on Ghana Coach Otto Addo Anticipates Tough Test Against Madagascar on Monday


Accra: Ghana Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes Monday’s match against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be a tough test for his team. The Black Stars moved to the top of Group I standings in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup after comfortably edging Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Ghana would play Madagascar at Al Hoceima Grand Stadium in Morocco as they seek to extend their lead at the top of the group and put them in pole position for qualification.

According to Ghana News Agency, coach Otto Addo, in a post-match interview after their win against Chad, stated that they are focused on maintaining their position at the top of the group. ‘First of all, I am happy that we won and also that we scored a lot of goals, but to be honest, we have to concentrate on Monday; it will be a different game. It will be much, much difficult and we are already thinking ahead of that game.’

Otto Addo expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, stating that the players have done well
and deserve congratulations. He extended gratitude to the President, the Sports Minister, the media, and the people of Ghana for their continued support despite challenges in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He also noted that they have examined Madagascar’s recent 4-1 victory over the Central African Republic and recognize the strength of their opponents. ‘They have a really, really good team, and surely we are also analysing their last game. They had a big, big victory against the Central African Republic. Like I said, it’s going to be very, very tough for us. But the preparation starts now. It’s good that we won, and we can focus on that now,’ he said.

The highly anticipated encounter with Madagascar on Monday would kick off at 7pm local time.

Web Desk

Related Articles
Sports

Volleyball World U21 Women’s Championship (Placement match): Tunisia finish 16th

Web Desk

Tunisia’s U21 women’s volleyball team finished in the 16th place in the U21 Women’s Volleyball Championship in Mexico (August 14-26), after losing in a placement match (15-16th) against Thailand in three sets 0-3 (24-26, 13-25, 20-25). Source: Agence…
Sports

GPL Wk19: Hearts secure comeback win over Nsoatreman, Kotoko pip Gold Stars

Web Desk

Accra Hearts of Oak continued their blistering start to the second round after beating Nsoatreman FC 2-1 at Nana Amoah Koronmansah Park.

Kassim Cisse and Salifu Ibrahim were on target for the Phobians as they recorded back-to-back wins for the first …
Sports

GB’s Aldridge becomes first Olympic gold medallist in kitesurfing

Web Desk

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge became the first ever Olympic gold medallist in kitesurfing with a brilliant performance in Marseille on Thursday.

The discipline, which sees competitors fly above the water at up to 40 knots powered by huge kites, is making …