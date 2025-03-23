Ghana Coach Otto Addo Anticipates Tough Test Against Madagascar on Monday



Accra: Ghana Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes Monday’s match against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be a tough test for his team. The Black Stars moved to the top of Group I standings in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup after comfortably edging Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Ghana would play Madagascar at Al Hoceima Grand Stadium in Morocco as they seek to extend their lead at the top of the group and put them in pole position for qualification.

According to Ghana News Agency, coach Otto Addo, in a post-match interview after their win against Chad, stated that they are focused on maintaining their position at the top of the group. ‘First of all, I am happy that we won and also that we scored a lot of goals, but to be honest, we have to concentrate on Monday; it will be a different game. It will be much, much difficult and we are already thinking ahead of that game.’

Otto Addo expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, stating that the players have done well

and deserve congratulations. He extended gratitude to the President, the Sports Minister, the media, and the people of Ghana for their continued support despite challenges in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He also noted that they have examined Madagascar’s recent 4-1 victory over the Central African Republic and recognize the strength of their opponents. ‘They have a really, really good team, and surely we are also analysing their last game. They had a big, big victory against the Central African Republic. Like I said, it’s going to be very, very tough for us. But the preparation starts now. It’s good that we won, and we can focus on that now,’ he said.

The highly anticipated encounter with Madagascar on Monday would kick off at 7pm local time.