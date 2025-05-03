Ghana Celebrates May Day with Nationwide Events Honoring Workers

Accra: Workers across Ghana are gathering in various regions to commemorate May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day. The celebrations are marked by parades, speeches, and performances, all aimed at highlighting the contributions of workers to national development.

According to Ghana News Agency, labour unions are using the occasion to address critical issues affecting workers. They are calling for improved working conditions, fair wages, and stronger protections for workers’ rights. These demands are a central theme during the May Day celebrations, reflecting the ongoing struggle for better terms of employment in the country.

The events are taking place in multiple regions, bringing together workers from different sectors to participate in the festivities. The focus remains on recognizing the vital role that workers play in the economic and social landscape of Ghana.