Ghana Armwrestling Federation Visits High Commission in Nigeria Ahead of Africa Championship



Abuja: The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), led by its president, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, has paid an official visit to Ghana’s High Commission in Nigeria ahead of the 14th Africa Armwrestling Championship. The visit aimed to formally notify the diplomatic mission of Golden Arms’ participation in the upcoming continental championship.





According to Ghana News Agency, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Mr. Eddison Agbenyegah, the Acting Head of Mission at the Ghana High Commission in Abuja. During the visit, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey highlighted the significance of following the proper protocols by officially notifying the Mission of the team’s involvement, despite prior informal visits.





Mr. Asibey shared that the team, comprising 13 female and 14 male athletes, is fully ready for competition at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday. He expressed confidence in the team’s prospects, bolstered by the support of the High Commission.





In response, Mr. Eddison Agbenyegah expressed gratitude to the delegation for prioritizing the formal notification of the team’s participation. He assured the team of the full support of Ghana’s High Commission in Nigeria and motivated them to aim for ultimate victory in the championship.

