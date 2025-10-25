Ghana Armed Forces Committed to Advancing Health Research Initiatives



Accra: Air Vice Marshall Joshua Lartei Mensah-Larkai, the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, emphasized the Military High Command’s ongoing support for research initiatives aimed at promoting the well-being of its personnel and the nation.

According to Ghana News Agency, AVM Mensah-Larkai made these remarks at the opening of the second Ghana Armed Forces Health Service (GAFHS) 2025 Scientific Conference held at the 37 Military Hospital.

The two-day conference, themed ‘Medical Breakthrough: Translating Research into Clinical Practice,’ seeks to gather key stakeholders from medicine, academia, the pharmaceutical industry, and allied health professionals to share knowledge and disseminate cutting-edge research findings. The event aims to explore practical strategies and influence policy on healthcare delivery in Ghana and beyond.

AVM Mensah-Larkai highlighted the evolving role of the Armed Forces, stating that modern security encompasses more than traditional defense mechanisms. He noted that national

security is intertwined with the well-being of citizens, emphasizing that a healthy soldier is a ready soldier and a healthy nation is a superior nation. He cited the impact of diseases, malnutrition, and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as factors that can weaken a country more swiftly than an armed attack.

He reiterated the Armed Forces’ role not just as protectors of borders but also as partners in promoting health and advancing medical science through research and innovation. AVM Mensah-Larkai stressed the importance of military medical research and surveillance in detecting and preventing health threats. He advocated for collaboration with universities, research institutions, and hospitals to ensure that medical discoveries are applied in practice.

The conference also highlighted the efforts of the 37 Military Hospital personnel in their dedication and expansion projects. AVM Mensah-Larkai challenged conference participants to generate ideas that could save lives and shape the future of health

care delivery in Ghana.

Professor Kwasi Torpey, Dean of the University of Ghana School of Public Health, acknowledged the conference as a platform showcasing research and innovation within the Ghana Armed Forces Health Service. He noted the global challenges faced by health systems, such as emerging diseases and climate change, and stressed the importance of strengthening the Military Health Service foundation through research.

Dr. Philip Nyinaku, Second in Command of the Public Health Division at the 37 Military Hospital, praised the GAFHS for being a center of learning and innovation, with research reflecting the hard work and intellectual curiosity of healthcare professionals.