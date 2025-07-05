Ghana and India Sign MoU to Establish Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation



Accra: Ghana and India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation to facilitate and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. The signing ceremony took place in Accra during the historic visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the invitation of Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama.





According to Ghana News Agency, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ghana is historic because it is the first by an Indian leader in 30 years. During a joint press conference at the Presidency in Accra, President Mahama highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between Ghana and India, founded on the visionary leadership of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and India’s Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He emphasized the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their people.





President Mahama noted that the visit was a significant honor as it marked the first leg of Prime Minister Modi’s five-nation tour in Africa, which culminates in the BRIC summits in Brazil. He mentioned that both sides engaged in critical discussions to deepen cooperation across various sectors, including agriculture, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure development, human resources, and health.





The MoUs signed between Ghana and India are intended to enhance their commitment to sustained cooperation. These include the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission, an MoU between Ghana’s Institute of Traditional and Alternative Medicine and India’s Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, and MoUs on cultural exchange and standards between the two countries.





Additional MoUs were discussed following consultations between Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Indian High Commissioner. These include agreements on vaccine manufacture, agricultural machinery supply, and defense cooperation. President Mahama stated that the visit aligned with the Government’s Reset Agenda, aimed at supporting the Ghanaian people, and expressed the intent to leverage relations with countries like India to achieve Ghana’s objectives.





Both nations will work to deepen economic and investment relations, particularly as Ghana undergoes economic restructuring due to debt treatments and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme. The engagements are set to continue through diplomatic mechanisms, including the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation.





At a State Dinner honoring Prime Minister Modi, President Mahama decorated him with the National Award of the Office of the Order of the Star of Ghana, recognizing Modi’s distinguished statesmanship and leadership. Modi expressed gratitude and noted that the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership would benefit both nations.

