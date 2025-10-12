GES Distributes Over 6.6 Million Sanitary Pads to Schoolgirls Nationwide



Accra: The Ghana Education Service (GES) has undertaken a significant initiative by distributing over 6.6 million sanitary pads to schoolgirls across the nation. This effort aims to address menstrual hygiene challenges faced by young girls in schools.





According to Ghana News Agency, the distribution of 6,607,095 sanitary pads is part of GES’s commitment to promoting the welfare and dignity of girls. A statement issued and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations, highlighted that this initiative is crucial for ensuring that no girl misses school during her menstrual period. The announcement aligns with Ghana’s observance of the International Day of the Girl Child, celebrated globally on October 11, under the theme: “The Girl I am. The change I lead: Girls on the frontlines of crises.”





The initiative is also in line with the Government of Ghana’s pledge to provide free sanitary pads to all schoolgirls, from basic to secondary education levels, on a monthly basis throughout their schooling years. This commitment underscores the government’s determination to improve menstrual hygiene, promote gender equality in education, and ensure the health and confidence of adolescent girls.





The statement further assured schoolgirls of continuous support and reiterated GES’s dedication to creating an inclusive, equitable, and responsive education system. GES encouraged girls to remain focused on their education and to take full advantage of the opportunities presented to them. Additionally, GES expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education for its efforts in implementing this impactful initiative for schoolgirls nationwide.

