GES acknowledges key role of Ghanaian youth in driving economy



The Ghana Education Service (GES) has acknowledged the vital role Ghanaian youth play in driving the country’s economy, highlighting their entrepreneurial spirit, energy, creativity and innovative ideas and potential in driving socioeconomic development.

It noted that youth demographic was not only a significant contributor to the economy but also a key driver of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The acknowledgement was made during this year’s international youth day celebration which was marked with seminar at Okuapemman Senior High School at Akropong in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region.

The seminar focused on discussing the new curriculum and the importance of the value system in education.

Mr. Benjamin Narh, Eastern Regional Deputy Director of GES, highlighted the importance of integrating national values into the education system.

He pointed out that technical skills alone were insufficient without a strong foundation in ethical values and that the seminar was an opportune time

to discuss the value system in second-cycle institutions and to ensure that young people upheld a strong moral compass in their daily lives.

‘This reform is crucial for ensuring that students leave school with the values they need to succeed in their personal and professional lives,’ he said.

He said that GES was working with stakeholders to ensure the success of the new curriculum and look forward to the implementation of the National Handbook on Values in senior high schools.

The event was themed, ‘Merging Values with Digitization: A Prerequisite for Youth and National Development.’

It was organized by GES, The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Transforming Teaching, Education and Learning (T-TEL), Honour Ghana, Lead for Ghana, and NUGS.

The day is celebrated annually on August 12th to recognize the significant role of young people in driving change and to raise awareness about the issues facing them.

The 2024 celebrations provided the opportunity to put young Ghanaians at th

e centre of the country’s ongoing secondary education reform.

The NaCCA has developed a new curriculum for senior high schools (SHS), senior high technical schools (SHTS), and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) schools.

It aims to ensure that all learners achieve their potential by equipping them with 21st-century skills, competencies, character qualities, and shared Ghanaian values.

Besides, a handbook on national values which prioritize learner-centered and practical approaches to complement classroom teachings and foster self-learning skills, is being developed for SHSs, SHTSs, and STEM schools.

Prof. Jonathan Fletcher, Founding Dean of the School of Education and Leadership, University of Ghana, Legon, Advisor at T-TEL, spoke about the significance of the new curriculum.

He stated that the new curriculum sought to ensure that no learner is left behind and that teachers are also being equipped to effectively deliver.

He explained that the curriculum was built around values beca

use, although kids attended school to acquire knowledge, ‘the hope is that they will be able to apply that knowledge in their adult lives and careers.’

He stated the curriculum supported values like integrity, diversity, and equity, and through the pedagogy that teachers employ to teach and evaluate students, ‘we will build on the values.’

Prof. Fletcher urged teachers to be ‘truthful, honest, diverse, and inclusive when it comes to teaching all learners, including those with disabilities.’

He that the curriculum was designed not only to impart knowledge but also to instil core values that students can apply throughout their lives.

The seminar brought together learners and teachers from various second-cycle institutions, including Mamfe Methodist Girls, Presby Senior High School, Benkum Senior High School, Mampong School for the Deaf, and Accra Academy.

