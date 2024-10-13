Germany prioritises climate change mitigation in bilateral cooperation with Ghana



Germany has emphasised the fight against climate change as a key focus of its bilateral cooperation with Ghana.

During the commemoration of German Unity Day in Accra, officials pledged to increase support for African nations that, despite contributing minimally to global CO2 emissions, face severe impacts from climate change.

Mr Daniel Krull, the German Ambassador to Ghana, said Germany had already reached an agreement with Ghana to roll out a programme aimed at installing solar power panels on official buildings, including hospitals and universities.

‘We want to help up-grade the smartness of the energy infrastructure, to prepare it for a bigger share of renewable energy,’ he said.

‘I am convinced, that this would be a major booster to significantly increase the share of truly renewable energy in Ghana’s energy matrix and prepare Ghana for growing energy needs in the future without burdening future generation with a much bigger CO2 footprint,’ the German Ambassador added.

The Unity Day celebration featu

red vibrant musical performances by renowned artists, including Hiplife star Okyeame Kwame, Black Prophet, Souly Bird, Abotsi, Susan Augustt, and legendary Highlife musician Charles Amoah.

The annual event commemorates the historic reunification of East and West Germany, which was marked by the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. The reunification allowed families to reunite after years of separation and restored the freedom of movement within Germany.

The event highlight not only the historical significance of reunification but also the ongoing journey toward unity and inclusivity.

Mr. Krull emphasised that green energy, good governance, and job growth would remain central to Ghanaian-German Development Cooperation.

He noted that the recently approved German Skilled Immigration Act had made Germany a more appealing destination for skilled workers.

Mr. Krull expressed satisfaction with the rising interest among young Ghanaians in studying in Germany, revealing that in the past year, Germany issued approxima

tely 1,000 student visas to Ghanaian nationals.

‘We look back on a year of intensive cooperation and dialogue, including at the highest level and – at the same time – we are looking forward to taking the bilateral relations between Germany and Ghana to the next level,’ he said.

Mr. Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, said Germany was an important partner in Ghana’s development agenda, emphasising that the support offered Ghana’s Armed Forces had contributed to making the country peaceful.

‘Some of the skills that you have impacted in our Armed Forces will live a long way to help West Africa,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency